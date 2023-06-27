In a statement that could have been plucked straight from a satirical comedy sketch, Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), has made the audacious claim that climate change is to blame for inflation.

ECB boss Christine Lagarde claims: Inflation is due to climate change! 🤡



It is never their own policies or printings trillions of Euros or $$$ or ZIRP.



It’s climate change and you need to pay more taxes to fix it.



On June 22-23, 2023, France hosted an international Summit for a New Global Financing Pact which was attended by world leaders, including President of ECB Christine Lagarde.

One of the agenda is to “build a new contract between the countries of the North and the South to address climate change and the global crisis.”

Lagarde, with a straight face, declared: “Climate change affects inflation. And inflation is the beast that all central bankers, whether they wear a green jacket or not, want to tame and discipline. Number two, because it affects our balance sheets, whether it’s a 3 trillion or a 7 trillion balance sheets, it is affected by climate change.”

