French President Emmanuel Macron has caused outrage after saying he aims to ‘piss off’ the unjabbed in the country by implementing a vaccine pass regime.

“I really want to piss them off,” said French President Emmanuel Macron regarding French unvaccinated during an interview on Tuesday, sparking outrage in the country.

The president made the comments in relation to his government’s plan to implement a vaccine pass regime in France, a plan which has now been repeatedly frustrated, after debate surrounding the measure was suspended again in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“Me, I’m not for pissing off the French,” The President said, according to a report by Le Monde. “But as for the unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off.”

“And so we will continue to do so, until the end. This is the strategy,” Macron said.

The French president then went into detail as to how exactly he wants to “piss” the unvaccinated off.

“We put pressure on the unvaccinated by limiting for them, as much as possible, access to social life activities,” Macron is reported to have said.

