President Biden tells Israel ‘other team’ appears to be behind deadly hospital explosion

President Biden opened his visit to Israel Wednesday by blaming “the other team” for the explosion that killed hundreds at a Gaza hospital — as Israel released video and audio it claims proves terrorists fired the deadly rocket.

“I am deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday,” Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting.

“And based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” he said, referring to terrorists.

Still, he noted that there were “a lot of people out there” who weren’t sure what caused the blast at al-Ahli hospital.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry claimed an Israeli airstrike caused the explosion, while the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) blamed a misfired rocket from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another terror group, which also denied responsibility.

Biden had planned to visit Jordan after the stop in Israel, but meetings there with Arab leaders were canceled after the hospital explosion.

He told Netanyahu he was “deeply saddened and outraged” by the explosion and that it was not hyperbole to say Hamas had “slaughtered” Israelis in the Oct. 7 attack.

“They have taken scores of people hostage, including children. You said, ‘Imagine what those children hiding from Hamas were thinking.’ It’s beyond my comprehension to imagine what they were thinking,” Biden said.

READ MORE