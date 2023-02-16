President Biden sought to allay any concerns and fears about the recent spate of unidentified flying objects, saying there is no evidence the latest three aerial objects shot down are related to the surveillance operations of a foreign nation.

“We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were,” Mr. Biden said. “But nothing right now suggests they were related to China’s spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from … any other country. The intelligence community’s current assessment is that these three objects were mostly balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research.”

The president also sought to send the message that the U.S. is not looking for a new Cold War with China, and he said that he expects to be speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping, though he did not say when a conversation with Xi would take place. Nonetheless, Mr. Biden also said he made no apologies for taking down the spy balloon.

The president’s remarks from the White House came as the administration continues to work on identifying the nature and origin of multiple objects the Pentagon has shot down over North American airspace this month. An earlier object, shot down off the coast of South Carolina, was determined to be a Chinese spy balloon, and part of what the Biden administration says is part of a larger surveillance operation. The administration is still searching for three subsequent objects shot down over U.S. and Canadian airspace this month. But Mr. Biden said “nothing” at this point suggests these later objects are related to Chinese surveillance operations or any other country’s surveillance operations.

READ MORE