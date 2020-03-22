Fox News:

Across the U.S., “preppers” have been planning for an event like the coronavirus pandemic for years.

Now, as a run on toilet paper and necessary supplies have created vast lines and panic in our nation’s supermarkets and stores, some are able to sit back and relax — while being humble enough to avoid saying “I told you so.”

“We’re not laughing. We’re not saying ‘I told you so,’ when people are out there fighting over toilet paper and hand sanitizers,” said Ohio resident Paul Buescher.

