It seems that liberal America holds so many advantages over conservative America. Least of all is getting out their message. They own the media and are allowed to push any narrative they want. Fake, real, whatever. The main tenant of liberalism is also more palatable to the average Joe. Your problems are not your fault, rich people screwed you to get rich, and of course free stuff. A much easier sell over the personal responsibility, delayed gratification, and hard work that conservatives push.

Anyone with half of a brain knows all of the above is true but there is one liberal advantage that goes largely unnoticed. When they fund raise and buy advertising during election season they recycle the same money. When conservative candidates fund raise and purchase advertising on major networks, social media, and print news the money is gone.

However it is no secret that the vast majority of media (no matter the platform) lean heavily to the left. Do you think the rich liberal elite who profit from these media outlets donate to conservative campaigns? Of course not. The money is recycled and a continous flow completes the cycle. The liberal candidate to the American media via advertising. The media elite back to the liberal candidate via campaign donations.



So, in a world where the left holds nearly every advantage a very big one sneaks largely under the radar and should be talked about more often.

– SAVAGE PREMIUM MEMBER: David W.Kansas City, MO