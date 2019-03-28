NY POST

A pregnant woman and her boyfriend were attacked in Florida by a large group of motorcycle and all-terrain vehicle riders, many of whom were wearing masks, police said. A man on a motorcycle among the wild throng of riders — who police said had been driving nearby for hours in a “very reckless manner” — crashed into the woman’s car in Edgewood at about 3:50 p.m. Sunday, damaging the driver’s door during the wild incident at Holden and Orange avenues, police said.

