Shocking video has captured a pregnant passenger violently attacking a Spirit Airlines employee after she was told she couldn’t board the plane due to her aggressive behavior.

The footage shows Que Maria Scott, a 29-year-old from Philadelphia who is six months pregnant, tackling Spirit Airlines employee Jasmine Rhoden at a boarding gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia, the Daily Mail reported.

During the April 30 brawl, Scott, who can be seen in the footage wearing a grey sweatshirt, appears to slam Rhoden into a barrier.

The two fall to the ground and begin to tussle.

Stunned passengers look on as others frantically yell at the women to stop.

