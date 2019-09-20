NEW YORK POST:

A pregnant young woman was hacked to death in her bed Tuesday during a family break at a luxury South African vacation resort.

Karen Turner, 31, who was three months pregnant, was sleeping with her husband, Matthew, 33, and their toddler son when they were attacked at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Matthew was stabbed repeatedly as he lay beside his wife at the Hluleka Nature Reserve in the Eastern Cape province of the country.

Two men armed with knives sneaked into their self-contained lodge overlooking the beach.

Karen, a primary school teacher from Underberg, South Africa, died almost instantly, while Matthew managed to fight back and survived after being flown to Pietermaritzburg, where he underwent surgery, according to police.