WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Actress Michelle Williams urged women to vote for female candidates who support access to abortion during her acceptance speech at the Golden Globe Awards.

Michelle Williams accepts The Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie. #GoldenGlobes

Williams, 39, credited abortion access in her thank you speech after winning a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her part in the show Fosse/Verdon. The actress claimed that she would not have been able to have the success she has had without being able to choose when she wanted to have children.

“I’m also grateful to have lived in a moment in our society when choice exists because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” she said.

Williams, who is pregnant with her second child, claimed she would not have had a career without “employing a woman’s right to choose.” She explained, “To choose when to have my children and with whom. When I felt supported and able to balance our lives knowing as all mothers know that the scales must, and will, tip toward our children.”

The actress added, “I know my choices might look different than yours but thank God, or whomever you pray to, that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours.”