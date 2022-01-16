NY Post

A man took hostages at Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas on Jan. 15, 2022.

Hostages at a Texas synagogue were safely rescued, and the hostage-taker was dead Saturday night, after holding a a rabbi and his congregants for hours with demands that US authorities release a convicted terrorist known as “Lady al-Qaeda.” “Prayers answered,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbot tweeted at 9:30 p.m. to deliver the fortunate update, minutes after a flash bang and gunshots were heard at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville which had been surrounded by a SWAT team, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The unidentified suspect was dead, US Rep. Beth Van Duyne told the newspaper. The unnamed assailant – who phoned a New York City rabbi in a bizarre bid for help, according to sources – claimed to be the brother of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted in Manhattan Federal Court in 2010 of trying to kill US authorities in Afghanistan. She is currently serving an 86-year prison sentence at the Federal Medical Center, Carswell, in nearby Fort Worth, according to public records. But a rep for Muhammad Siddiqui, the terrorist’s brother, said he has nothing to do with the incident. Authorities have not identified the alleged hostage-taker.

