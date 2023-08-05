PR company working with Twitch streamer Kai Cenat apologizes for Union Square riot: ‘Deeply disheartened’

NY Post

The public relations company whose giveaway event with a social media influencer sparked a riot in Union Square has apologized. Twitch star Kai Cenat, didn’t have a permit before putting out word to his 20 million followers that he’d be giving away PS5 video game consoles in the famed Manhattan spot, prompting thousands to show up and wreak havoc. The chaotic incident Friday left seven hurt and 66 people arrested. In a Saturday statement that makes no mention of Cenat, AMP Group claimed the company had organized giveaway events before and “never experienced anything at the scale of what took place yesterday.”

