CONSERVATIVE PERSONALITIES

LARRY P. ARNN – PRESIDENT OF HILLSDALE COLLEGE

$350k – $1M went to his “CLAREMONT INSTITUTE FOR THE STUDY OF STATESMANSHIP & POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY” (website)

“The mission of The Claremont Institute is to … return to limited government, conservatives must return to the principles of the American Founding. The Claremont Institute provides the missing argument in the battle to win public sentiment by teaching and promoting the philosophical reasoning that is the foundation of limited government and the statesmanship required to bring that reasoning into practice.”

GLENN BECK – CONSERVATIVE RADIO/TV PERSONALITY

$150k – $350k went to his “MERCURY ONE INC” Charitable Foundation (website)

“We don’t stand between government aid and people in need. We stand with people in need so they no longer need the government.”

BRENT BOZELL longtime conservative figure.

$1-2 Million went to his MEDIA RESEARCH CENTER (website)

“The Media Research Center is a research and education organization operating under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Contributions are tax-deductible to the maximum extent of the law. The MRC receives no government grants or contracts nor do we have an endowment. We raise our funds each year from individuals, foundations, and corporations.”

DAILY CALLER (TUCKER CARLSON stepped down in June)

Meanwhile, the conservative online media outlet founded by Trump confidante and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the Daily Caller, received as much as $1 million. Carlson sold his stake in the company on June 10. Reported by The Daily Beast – https://www.thedailybeast.com/trumps-small-biz-rescue-bailed-out-kushners-family-obamas-aides-and-other-political-elite

NEWSMAX: RUDDY

The conservative TV network and website owned by another presidential confidante, Christopher Ruddy, got a loan worth $2 million to $5 million. Reported by The Daily Beast – https://www.thedailybeast.com/trumps-small-biz-rescue-bailed-out-kushners-family-obamas-aides-and-other-political-elite

DENNIS PRAGER – President of Prager University

$350k – $1M went to Prager University Foundation (website)



A variety of conservative information and causes, but explicit claim to be “independent of govt”

CONSERVATIVE INSTITUTES, FOUNDATIONS & THINK TANKS

$150-$135k went to AMERICANS FOR TAX REFORM

https://www.atr.org/

ATRF provides the intellectual foundation that provides the basis for the broad center-right community to see success in the fight for smaller government, lower taxes, and free-market economy.

Americans for Tax Reform Foundation, led by firebrand anti-tax advocate Grover Norquist, took a loan between $150,000 and $350,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program.

$350k – $1 MILLION went to CENTER FOR A NEW AMERICAN SECURITY INC.

Michele Flournoy & Kurt M. Campbell – Obama era defense appointees.

https://www.cnas.org/mission

“CNAS performs groundbreaking research and analysis to shape and elevate the national security and foreign policy debate in Washington and beyond. “

AYN RAND INSTITUTE

“The CARES Act has created a moral dilemma for those Americans who value freedom,” reads an explanatory essay posted by organization leaders on the website of the Ayn Rand Institute. “The pandemic has cost them their jobs, their savings, their businesses. And they blame a significant part of this loss on the government. But because they oppose government handouts, they worry that accepting CARES money would be a breach of integrity.” As reported by the Washington Post

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/after-railing-against-federal-spending-gop-lawmakers-conservative-groups-benefit-from-small-business-loans/2020/07/08/4c57769e-c08b-11ea-b178-bb7b05b94af1_story.html

CITIZENS AGAINST GOVERNMENT WASTE

Communications director Alexandra Abrams made this argument to justify accepting a loan between $150,000 and $350,000. “In our 36-year history, we have never sought or accepted taxpayer money,” she said. “But the unprecedented closing down of the U.S. economy to fight against the spread of covid-19 had a significant impact on our funding sources and threatened our ability to provide continued employment to our staff. Had we laid off our staff, they would have qualified for unemployment benefits at a significant cost to the taxpayers. We determined the better path was to apply for the federal funds and provide employment continuity to our employees.” As reported by the Washington Post

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/after-railing-against-federal-spending-gop-lawmakers-conservative-groups-benefit-from-small-business-loans/2020/07/08/4c57769e-c08b-11ea-b178-bb7b05b94af1_story.html