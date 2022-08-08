Is physical activity the key to a stronger mind? Two in three people believe it just may be, according to a recent survey, and health experts agree. In fact, relieving stress can be as simple as swimming some laps, while walking could be the best medicine for clearing a mental block.

British TV personality and physician Dr. Zoe Williams says various movements can improve certain moods. She advises getting some fresh air by walking if you’re feeling stuck or unmotivated while working to give you a boost. That’s because walking helps your heart beat faster, providing fresh oxygenated blood to your brain, allowing you to think and focus better.

Meanwhile, the methodical movement of swimming gives you something to focus your mind on, helping to reduce stress levels, as well as releasing cortisol, which can help to manage stress. And dancing can be used as a way of quashing feelings of worry or anxiety as the physical activity can release endorphins, serotonin, dopamine and noradrenaline, which give you feelings of happiness.

READ MORE