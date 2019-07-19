THE SACRAMENTO BEE:

A growing number of women in Northern California are using marijuana before and during pregnancy, a group of researchers at Kaiser Permanente have found and said it coincides with broader acceptance of cannabis use and decreased understanding of potential harms.

Kaiser surveyed women during 367,400 prenatal screenings between 2009 and 2017 at facilities throughout Northern California and published the findings Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Self-reported marijuana use in the year before pregnancy increased from 6.8 percent in 2009 to 12.5 percent in 2017, and marijuana use during pregnancy rose from nearly 2 percent in 2009 to 3.4 percent in 2017.