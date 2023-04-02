New post-indictment polling data from former President Donald Trump’s campaign shows that not only does he hold a commanding lead in the GOP primary and a lead over Democrat President Joe Biden in a likely general election matchup but that more voters in both the primary and the general election say they are now going to vote for Trump because of it.

The poll from Trump’s pollster John McLaughlin—who is widely regarded as one of the best GOP pollsters in the business—is some of the most in-depth data gathered since the news broke on Thursday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump.

The survey of 1,000 general election voters, conducted on Friday March 31 and Saturday April 1—the immediate aftermath of the indictment news—with a margin of error of 3.1 percent, found Trump leading Biden 47 percent to 43 percent. In a memo accompanying the release of the data, McLaughin noted that the indictment did not seem to change the top lines from a survey he conducted earlier in March.

