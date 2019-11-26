BREITBART:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is surging nationally, Morning Consult’s post-debate survey reveals.

The socialist senator, who experienced an end-of-summer slump which was exacerbated by a sudden heart attack and a subsequent heart procedure, has bounced back both in terms of his health and standings in the polls.

Morning Consult’s post-debate poll, taken November 21-24, 2019, among 8,102 registered voters likely to participate in their state’s Democrat primary or caucus, showed Sanders surpassing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for second place with 21 percent support to her 15 percent.

The survey showed former Vice President Joe Biden (D) leading, a consistent trend in this particular national poll, with 30 percent support.