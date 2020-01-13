NATIONAL CATHOLIC REGISTER

French philosopher Chantal Delsol discusses the roots of de-Christianization in the West and the new challenges facing the Christian faithful.

The first post-Christian generation has officially emerged in America: According to a 2018 study, a majority of the so-called Generation Z — all Americans born from 1999 to 2015 — rejects the idea of a religious identity. This generation includes twice more atheists than the adult population, and 37% of them believe there cannot be any certainty of the existence of God. This alarming tendency is already widespread in Europe, where a majority of young adults have no faith, as a recent report showed. But it didn’t arise out of the blue, as it results from a long process that started in the 18th century and became dominant in the 1960s.

