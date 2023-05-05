Just over a week after Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen announced he was stepping down from his role this summer, whispers of a new candidate emerge. Mike Whitaker, a former FAA official during the Obama administration, has been said to be the new candidate for the role.

In late March, former nominee Phil Washington withdrew his name from the confirmation process. Washington had faced scrutiny from many members of the U.S. Senate, who were vocal about their distrust of his experience and alleged legal misdoings.

Whitaker has spent his career in aviation, currently serving as the COO at Supernal, an emerging eVTOL company. He began his career as an attorney for TWA in New York and Washington then spent 15 years at United Airlines in Chicago as senior VP of alliances, international and regulatory affairs. He spent time as Group CEO at InterGlobe and in 2013 he was appointed as Deputy Administrator in the FAA. He served in that role until 2016 and during that time, Whitaker obtained his private pilot certificate.

He graduated from the University of Louisville with honors with a BA in Political Science and French. He went to Georgetown University Law Center with a Juris Doctorate in Law, graduating cum laude. In his role at the FAA, he led the way for the modernization of the air traffic control system in his role as deputy administrator and chief NextGen officer.

