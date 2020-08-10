New York Post:

Rep. Karen Bass, who is on the shortlist of Joe Biden running mates, was a keynote speaker at two socialist events in Los Angeles in the 1980s and 90s, The Post can reveal.

The revelation comes as the powerful chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus faces increased scrutiny for controversial past remarks praising communist leaders and for her links to the Cuban regime.

In a recent NBC News interview, the five-term congresswoman and veep hopeful denied she was a communist and pledged her allegiance to the Democratic Party — but unearthed newspaper clips show the lawmaker (D. Calif) has a long history of speaking at socialist events.

Bass was a featured speaker at the 1993 West Coast Socialist Scholars Conference at the University of California where the theme was “socialism and empowerment,” according to an article about the event.

Sponsored by the Democratic Socialists of America, the annual Socialist Scholars Conference ran from 1983 until 2004 when it was rebranded as the Left Forum.

