DAILY CALLER

The mayor of Portland defended the city’s response, or lack thereof, to members of Antifa who blocked traffic and harassed bystanders after a video of the incident went viral. “I was appalled by what I saw in that clip and I support the decisions of the [Portland Police]. I trust them,” Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted Friday. “I believe them as the law enforcement professionals who have to weigh complex legal and safety issues, not only for the people on the streets but also for themselves.” The video was captured by journalist Andy C. Ngo and shows an older gentleman in a Lexus turning at an intersection occupied by a host of Antifa protesters. After making the turn against the orders of the protesters, a mob chases the Lexus down the street banging on the car, even going so far as to break a window. Officers reportedly watched the incident unfold from a block away.

READ MORE AT THE DAILY CALLER