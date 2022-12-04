Hundreds of Portland residents have flocked to a whimsical new magical mushroom store that has opened in the city – despite being totally illegal.

The upmarket mushroom shop, called Shroom House, appeared in the city even though selling products containing psilocybin – the hallucinogenic ingredient in magic mushrooms – remains illegal in Oregon.

The illicit business looks like a regular store and has a sign attached to its façade depicting a mushroom that also looks like a house. The same distinctive logo is plastered on its glass windows, with its arrival sparking fears that Portland’s record-murder rate and soaring violent crime problems will spike further.

In November 2020 Oregon passed Measure 109 – a bill that would legalize the controlled therapeutic use of psilocybin mushrooms. However, that bill does not legalize their sale.

When challenged about the legality of the business, the store owner told local news channel KOIN ‘they’re not a dispensary, they’re a health and wellness shop.’

READ MORE