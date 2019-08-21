FOX NEWS:

He doesn’t know his name and the layers of dirty clothes he’s wearing hang awkwardly off his body. Disheveled and scruffy, the man, who looks like he could be in his 60s, spends most of the day shuffling around the city. He walks up to a woman holding a styrofoam to-go box, snatches it from her and throws it on the ground, spilling bits of rice, chicken and peas on the sidewalk. He laughs for a second but his mood quickly turns. He spots a city worker with a broom and shouts the N-word at him before demanding he cleans up the mess.

“He’s out of his mind,” the worker told Fox News, with a sigh. “Watch. He’ll do it again. He does it every 15 minutes.”

Like Los Angeles and San Francisco, this smaller city to the north has been struggling with a growing homeless crisis that ranks among the worst in the country. Conditions on the ground have gotten so bad that it’s hardening even the most liberal of bleeding hearts.

Shannon, who has grown up in the city, works at a bagel shop on the edge of Chinatown and says while she feels for those suffering on the street, sometimes it’s easier to look away.

Portland’s metropolitan area has swollen to 2.4 million people, a far cry in both size and culture from the rough-and-tumble, river-port boomtown settled by 19th Century lumberjacks and longshoremen. In recent decades, Portland’s embrace of progressive politics and hipster crunchiness has earned it praise, as well as gentle mockery as the Pacific Northwest’s capital of ‘wokeness’ on the TV series Portlandia. In recent weeks, Portland has seen the dark side of political activism, hosting a pair of violent face-offs between Antifa and far-right groups.