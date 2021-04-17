The Oregonian/OregonLive

A group of protesters in downtown Portland lit fires, smashed the windows of businesses, a church and the Oregon Historical Society, and caused other various damage during a destructive demonstration Friday night and early Saturday.

Someone also fired several gunshots from a car traveling a block away from the protest crowd early Saturday. No one was hurt.

Police declared the demonstration a riot late Friday, marking the third time in five days the bureau had made such an announcement. Officers arrested at least four people amid the melee that had drawn several hundred people, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

