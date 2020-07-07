Breitbart:

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon on Tuesday unveiled federal charges against protesters who allegedly physically assaulted federal law enforcement and vandalized a federal courthouse during ongoing demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd.

The federal government confirmed Monday night that its agents took seven people into custody outside the federal courthouse between Thursday and early Monday morning. Their charges vary from assault on a federal officer to destruction of federal property and creating a hazard on federal property. All seven appeared in court Monday.

The U.S. Attorney in Oregon said the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse was badly damaged amid violent unrest that had occurred for 40 consecutive nights. A U.S. Attorney in Oregon said:

U.S. Marshals Service deputies and officers from the Federal Protective Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection working to protect the courthouse have been subjected to threats; aerial fireworks including mortars; high intensity lasers targeting officers’ eyes; thrown rocks, bottles, and balloons filled with paint from demonstrators while performing their duties.

Rowan Olsen, 19, was slapped with the most charges and has pleaded not guilty.

