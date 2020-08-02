Fox News:

Karla Fox, 69, claimed to immediately recognize the protester’s vest as the one she had bought for her grandson.

A protester was caught on film throwing what appeared to be an explosive device at the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse, a frequent target for attacks during the roughly two months of protests in the city. The explosion from the device reportedly created a concussion that could be “heard and felt more than a block away,” police had said.

The protester wore a green vest with the word “ICONS” printed on it.

“I bought the vest for him after he found one online after getting hit with rubber bullets the night before at the protest,” Fox told the Post.

