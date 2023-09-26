Portland Police to Pay Former Anti-Police City Commissioner Nearly $700,000 Settlement

Portland police agreed to pay former Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty nearly $700,000 in a lawsuit settlement after officers allegedly leaked false information about her involvement in a hit-and-run to the Oregonian.

Jo Ann Hardesty spearheaded the movement to defund the police and has even demanded Mayor Ted Wheeler hand her control of the police bureau.

Hardesty originally sought $3 million from the police association, $1 million from an officer, and another $1 million from another officer, but they settled out of court. She was mistaken to be a hit-and-run driver with a 911 caller back in March of 2021. An officer had shared that information with a friend who was an activist who later shared the information on a live stream.

Hardesty was cleared of the hit-and-run but decided to sue the police association and 2 officers.

