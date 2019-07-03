FOX NEWS:

Authorities in Oregon released additional photos Tuesday of people believed to have been involved in violent Antifa-led attacks last weekend that injured several conservative demonstrators — and at least one journalist — as new details of some of the assaults have been revealed.

Three people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, during which members of Antifa and other leftist groups were seen on video beating, berating and hurling objects at members of the rightwing Proud Boys group and other conservatives protesters Saturday in downtown Portland.

A total of eight people were treated by medics, including three police officers, and three people were hospitalized, officials said.

On Tuesday, the Portland Police Bureau released more images of people believed to have been involved in the violence.

The suspects are described as one person with a black motorcycle-type helmet, a suspect with a black leather type baseball cap and a male in a pinkish-red and white baseball cap.