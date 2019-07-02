FOX NEWS:

Authorities in Oregon released images of suspects involved in the Antifa-led attacks last weekend that injured several conservative demonstrators — and at least one journalist — as the head of Portland’s police union told the city’s mayor on Monday that “enough is enough.”

The Portland Police Bureau said several assaults happened Saturday as members of Antifa and other leftist groups were seen on video beating, berating and hurling objects at members of the rightwing Proud Boys group and other conservatives protesters in downtown Portland. A total of eight people were treated by medics, including three police officers, and three people were hospitalized, officials said.

One of those injured included conservative writer Andy Ngo, who works for the website Quillette and writes regularly about Antifa. Ngo posted a photo of himself from a hospital, with bruises, cuts, and scratches on his face.