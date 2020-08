A 25-year-old man was identified Tuesday as a suspect in the vicious beating of a pickup truck driver in Portland over the weekend.

Police allege Marquise Love assaulted the victim — identified by family as Adam Haner — following a crash on Sunday night.

Disturbing footage showed a group of Black Lives Matter protesters appearing to force Haner to crash before pulling him out of his vehicle.

A police spokesman said Love was identified by multiple sources, including the video.

Read more at New York Post