Portland’s white police chief quit suddenly on Monday — and tapped a black police lieutenant to replace her, saying “he’s the exact right person at the exact right moment” for the job, according to a report. Jami Resch, who had been top cop in the Oregon city for less than six months, made the announcement in the wake of widespread criticism of the department’s handling of massive protests over the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, The Oregonian reported. “I have asked Chuck Lovell to step into the role as chief of the police bureau,” Resch said at a press conference Monday. “He’s the exact right person at the exact right moment.” Lovell, a Portland police officer since 2002, has long been active in the community, serving as a high resource officer and a mentor in the local “Boys to Men” program, the outlet said. He also served as executive assistant to former Police Chief Danielle Outlaw, the first African-American woman to hold the post.

