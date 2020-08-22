Fox News:

Some people were throwing rocks and bottles at officers, police say

A riot outside a Portland Police Department station house early Saturday injured officers, damaged patrol cars and led to nine arrests, authorities said.

Smoke filled the air outside the North Precinct overnight as protesters clashed with cops seeking to clear the area — a scene reminiscent of others that have taken place over the past few weeks in the city.

Police said that over a three-hour period, individuals in a crowd of 100 to 150 people pelted police vehicles with softball-sized rocks, glass bottles, golf balls, ball bearings, metal railroad spikes and plastic eggs filled with paint.

“There were also balloons filled with feces thrown on the cars and even a torn-up street sign was used to vandalize the marked police cars,” police said in a statement. “Windows were broken and tires were deflated.”

Officers eventually dispersed the crowd except for a few stragglers.

One of those was shot with a sponge-tipped less-lethal round after he was seen throwing rocks at officers, police said. He was subsequently provided with medical treatment and arrested.

One of the injured officers was treated for a laceration to her leg after being struck with a rock, police said.

