Portland mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone was spotted wearing a skirt emblazoned with the images of communist dictators Mao Zedong and Joseph Stalin, as well as communist revolutionary Che Guevara.

“This is Sarah Iannarone, who is currently leading Ted Wheeler in the latest polls in Portland’s mayoral race,” the Daily Caller tweeted in response to a photo of Iannarone from journalist Andy Ngo. “She is wearing a skirt depicting the images of Che Guevara, Joseph Stalin, and Mao Zedong.”

Ngo also posted in a Twitter thread that Iannarone’s campaign manager, Gregory McKelvey, is a self-described “communist.”

Iannarone is running to replace Wheeler, a Democrat, who trails her by 11 points in recent polling after he received 49% of the vote compared to Iannarone’s 24% in a May runoff primary election.

