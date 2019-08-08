FOX NEWS:

Authorities in Oregon are bracing for another potential outbreak of violence next weekend as conservative demonstrators and Antifa supporters face off at dual protests along Portland’s waterfront, spurring the city’s mayor to deliver a direct message on Wednesday to anyone planning violent acts: We don’t want you here.

The Portland Police Bureau announced last Friday it was preparing for a “variety of demonstration events” being planned for Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park along the Willamette River, and that based on publically available information “these events are being promoted by individuals or organizations with differing ideologies.”

“There is concern about the criminal intentions being expressed in the publically available forums which suggest some attendees plan to engage in violence,” Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said at the time. “We are taking this into account and developing an appropriate plan with adequate resources to prepare for this eventuality.”