New York Post:

The Democratic mayor of Portland, Ore., is moving from his $840,000 condo to avoid rioters who have repeatedly targeted the building, according to a report.

Ted Wheeler wrote to neighbors in his building to say it would be “best for me and for everyone else’s safety and peace” for him to move from the building that rioters tried to torch on his 58th birthday Monday, according to The Oregonian.

“I want to express my sincere apologies for the damage to our home and the fear that you are experiencing due to my position,” Wheeler reportedly wrote, according to a screenshot of the email.

“It’s unfair to all of you who have no role in politics or in my administration.”

The mayor bought his two-bedroom condo in the building with 114 units for $840,000 in 2017, the paper said, citing property records. It has regularly been a scene of protests, with fireworks lit and lights shone on the building as fires also get lit in the street.

Wheeler has faced harsh criticism for his handling of the protests in the City of Roses for 97 consecutive nights since George Floyd’s police-custody death in Minneapolis in May. He has sympathized with protesters, called for cops to refrain from arrests and also pledged to defund the police.

President Trump on Sunday called him a “wacky Radical Left Do Nothing Democrat Mayor of Portland” who has “watched great death and destruction of his City during his tenure.”

