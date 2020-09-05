The Post Millennial:

In the latest case of federal crackdowns on Portland riots, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon moved to prosecute a local man with felony civil disorder following an FBI investigation that found he allegedly assaulted Portland cops with bear mace during a riot.

According to the Justice Department, 26-year-old Kevin Phomma was armed with a shield and a can of bear mace when he sprayed multiple officers at an unlawful assembly on Aug. 26 outside the local Immigrations and Customs Enforcement facility.

When he was eventually taken into custody, police found him carrying a three-inch dagger on his hip. Phomma was charged by Portland Police with 11 felonies and misdemeanours, including interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct in the second degree, three counts of harassment, three unlawful tear gas misdemeanours, and three felony counts of unlawful macing. His bail was set at $33,000, which was paid.

Phomma lists his pronouns as “they” and “he” on social media, and previously listed a web address for an “Antifa facilities department” on his Instagram profile.

