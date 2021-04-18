Portland cops have arrested four people after declaring a riot Friday night after protesters smashed windows, burglarized businesses and set multiple fires during demonstrations over the fatal police shooting of a white man in the city.

The man, who was aged in his 30s but has not been publicly named, was shot and killed by an officer Friday morning in Lents Park, a leafy, residential neighborhood of the city.

Police named the officer who fired his gun as Zachary Delong. He is on paid administrative leave.

Officers were reportedly called to the scene to respond to reports of a man with a gun.

The police investigation into the shooting was hampered by a crowd of ‘fairly aggressive people’ who showed up at the park within two hours of the shooting. Those arrested could face charges ranging from assaulting a public safety officer to criminal mischief.

As investigators worked the scene of the shooting and huddled over a covered body, nearly 100 yards away, a crowd of more than 150 people – many dressed in all black and some carrying helmets, goggles and gas masks – gathered behind crime scene tape, chanting and yelling at officers standing in front of them.

