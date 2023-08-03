Portland doctor struck in face by metal bottle in unprovoked attack as she holds city accountable

An Oregon doctor was left bloodied and unconscious when she was randomly attacked and forced to wait over 20 minutes for police on a Portland street on July 28.

Mary Costantino, an interventional radiologist, had left a bar around 10:50 p.m. with a friend when the unidentified attacker approached the pair and launched an aluminum bottle at the left side of her face, according to surveillance footage.

“It happened really fast, kind of out of nowhere,” Costantino told Fox News. “He just threw an aluminum water bottle and it hit my face. It was hurled pretty hard and it just got me, just knocked me right in the head.”

Costantino couldn’t remember what happened, but knew she was on the ground bleeding and called 911 thinking she was going to die.

“I thought we were still being sort of attacked some way and so I managed to call 911. I was very calm, but I was also very sure I was going to die,” Costantino added. “In my head, I was like ‘I’m gonna try and just verbalize a report of what was happening so there’s some record of how I died.’”

