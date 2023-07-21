In June, the Multnomah County Health Department spent over $84,000 on paraphernalia for local drug users. It has since been revealed that among the items purchased using taxpayer dollars was a guide teaching addicts how to inject substances up their anus, a practice known as “boofing.”

Despite pushback from residents concerned with soaring overdose rates, the health department purchased the supplies, however tensions have since boiled over causing officials to temporarily pause the program.

According to KOIN, the aforementioned guide to “boofing” cost $5, and was procured from Sessi Kuwabara Blanchard, a trans-identifying biological male law student, journalist, and self-proclaimed addicts rights activist.

Blanchard describes the document as a “harm reduction guide for boofing,” which was described as “the holy act of putting drugs up your butt.”

The bulk of the $84,212.93 went towards purchasing myriad types of pipes, including stem, bubble, hammer, and meth varieties. In total, the 55,404 smoking devices cost $42,966.

A further $21,613 was spent on nearly 200,000 copper scouring pads and brass screens, while $7,250 went towards aluminum foil.

