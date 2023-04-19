Nestled in the privileged west side of Portland, Oregon, Lewis & Clark College prides itself on being a private liberal arts institution of higher learning. Their newest course is a certificate program aimed at equipping teachers with the tools necessary to assist children with gender transitions. Starting in pre-Kindergarten.

Branded as the “Gender Diversity Certificate Program,” the college describes it as “A 9 month online program preparing participants to better support trans-spectrum children, youth, and adults — providing the groundwork needed to act as an agent of change within PK-12 educational systems and youth serving organizations.”

To further hammer home that this project is directed at young children, a toddler is featured as the main picture promoting the program:

READ MORE