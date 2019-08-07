THE DAILY BEAST:

Portland residents and police are bracing for potential violence at two rival rallies next week, after attacks earlier this summer made national headlines.

On Aug. 17, members of the far-right Proud Boys men’s group, led by former Infowars reporter Joe Biggs, will meet at Portland’s waterfront for a rally they’re describing as a rally to “End Domestic Terrorism.”

“We’re pretty concerned,” said Lindsay Schubiner, a program director at the left-leaning Western States Center. “Far-right paramilitaries like the Proud Boys have continued to escalate their violent assaults and confrontations in Portland, and the event that’s planned for August 17 seem to be very much in line with similar political violence that they’ve brought to the city before.”

Nearby, antifascists and other counterprotesters will rally against the Proud Boys with musical instruments and costumes at an event its organizer, a group called PopMob, says will be an “environment of whimsy and positivity.”