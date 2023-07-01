One of the most visited sites in the world, Pornhub, has blocked users in Virginia over the state’s new age verification law.

The new law taking effect July 1 now require websites with pornographic content being viewed in Virginia to verify that users are at least 18 years old before they can view the site.

The law, proposed by Republican state Sen. William M. Stanley Jr. (Franklin), sailed through the Virginia General Assembly.

‘The safety of our users is one of our biggest concerns. We believe that the best and most effective solution for protecting children and adults alike is to identify users by their device and allow access to age-restricted materials and websites based on that identification,’ Pornhub wrote in a message to those logging on.

‘Until a real solution is offered, we have made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in Virginia.’

