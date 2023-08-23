Porn star Ron Jeremy had amassed $4MILLION fortune while living in squalor in one of his four Hollywood condos before sexual assault charges

Disgraced porn star Ron Jeremy was sitting on a $4million fortune while living in total squalor in the lead up to his sexual assault charges, DailyMail.com can reveal. The former adult entertainer, 70, who was indicted on 30 counts of sexual abuse in 2020 after being accused by 21 victims – some of whom were as young 15 years old – had been awaiting trial only to be found incompetent earlier this year.

Now, court filings obtained by DailyMail.com relating to a recent inventory and appraisal of Jeremy’s estate reveal he had amassed a fortune that included $660,000 in cash assets, and almost $3.4million in real estate holdings as of March.

