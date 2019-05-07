ABC NEWS:

Some legislators gave pornography a new title: public health crisis.

The Arizona State Senate voted Monday to declare pornography a public health crisis, but beyond stating such on their resolution, no further action is set to be taken.

The bill states that “pornography perpetuates a sexually toxic environment that damages all areas of our society,” proceeding to list that “potential detrimental effects on pornography users include toxic sexual behaviors, emotional, mental and medical illnesses and difficulty forming or maintaining intimate relationships.”

“Due to the advances in technology and the universal availability of the internet, children are being exposed to pornography at an alarming rate, leading to low self-esteem, eating disorders and an increase in problematic sexual activity at ever-younger ages,” the bill states.

The bill first passed in the Arizona House of Representatives on Feb. 25, with 32 votes in favor and 28 against.

The state’s Senate vote was held Monday, securing 16 votes in favor, 13 votes against and one abstention, according to the state legislature’s website.

The text of the bill is less than a page and takes no tangible action beyond calling for the members of the state legislature to “denounce pornography as a public health crisis.”



