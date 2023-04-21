Porn, Gianfranco Martinez admits, “completely ruined my life.”

“I wasn’t really motivated to actually pursue a real relationship or even talk to women because I was just getting my fix [through porn],” he told The Post. “It was impacting me socially, it was impacting me in my relationships.”

It was also keeping him from being able to get it up in real life.

Martinez, now 22, is one of a growing number of Gen Z and Millennial males who grew up consuming internet porn from a young age only to experience “porn-induced erectile dysfunction.”

Clinical sexologist and psychotherapist Dr. Rob Weiss has watched the phenomenon explode over his 25 years of experience running a Los Angeles-area treatment center for sex addicts.

