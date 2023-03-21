A Colorado dentist charged with murdering his wife with poison-laced protein shakes sent her text messages in hospital enquiring about her condition and professing his love.

James Craig, 45, was arrested in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday. He is accused of poisoning his wife Angela with potassium cyanide, while conducting an affair with an orthodontist in Texas.

According to police records, Angela started feeling unwell after drinking a shake that her husband made for her on March 6.

Over the next ten days, she visited hospital three times complaining of nausea and dizziness, but doctors couldn’t determine what was causing her illness.

On March 15, her brother took her to the hospital again. She had a seizure soon afterwards and lost brain function.

Craig’s mistress – an orthodontist in Texas – flew to Colorado to be with him between March 8 to March 10, while his wife was in hospital.

