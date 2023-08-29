‘Porch pirate’ caught on video stealing iPad right out of FedEx worker’s hands

A brazen “porch pirate” took matters into his own hands — right from those of a stunned FedEx worker.

Doorbell footage obtained by WRIC captured a man approaching a delivery driver as she walked toward a home in Chesterfield, Virginia, holding a package containing an iPad.

At the last second, the bold bandit snatches the package right out of her hands and bolts off to his car — a white BMW, no less.

The homeowner, Jessica Saenz, was working at home at the time of the shocking Thursday heist.

“I was in a meeting and then the FedEx lady started knocking on my door like, really hard,” Saenz told the news outlet. “I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’”

The worker then delivered the bad news about the Apple device.

When Saenz checked the surveillance video, she saw the thief telling the FedEx employee that he lived at the residence before swooping in for the grab.

