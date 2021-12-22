Breitbart

Republican David McCormick, the CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, is likely to enter Pennsylvania’s crowded GOP Senate primary early next year, and sources close to him told Breitbart News to expect a myth-busting campaign from the businessman similar to former President Donald Trump’s meteoric 2016 presidential campaign. McCormick’s chief opponent in the GOP primary, assuming he follows through with a formal campaign announcement early next year, would be Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity doctor who entered the race late this year with much fanfare on Sean Hannity’s television program on Fox News. Then, if he can power past Oz and the rest of a crowded field that also includes other Republicans Jeff Bartos, Carla Sands, and Kathy Barnette, he would likely face Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman in the general election. Fetterman is the far and away front-running Democrat candidate per public polling in a crowded field that also includes Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA), among others. McCormick, sources familiar with his plans told Breitbart News, is going to lay it all on the line by embracing the issues that carried Trump into the White House in 2016—forcing yet another test in GOP circles on whether it was the issues or the celebrity-esque personality that won the day for Trump and what is the winning formula for future Republicans. “Trump is a once in a generation political talent. He had the celebrity, the brand and the personality, but he also had ideas and policies that resonated,” a 2016 Trump campaign veteran told Breitbart News. “At best, Oz has a fraction of the star power, and none of the policies. McCormick has the right ideas, and he really connects with people. He has major populist potential to take this all the way.”

