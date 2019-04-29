THE WASHINGTON POST:

President Trump’s strongest case for reelection remains the country’s healthy economy, but the potency of that issue for him is complicated by a widespread belief that the economy mainly benefits people already in power, a Washington Post-ABC News poll finds.

The result previews a fresh wave of populism that could reshape yet another presidential campaign with about 18 months to go before voters decide whether to return Trump to the White House.

This sentiment runs the deepest among Democratic and independent registered voters, but also exists among a significant slice of Republicans. About 8 in 10 Democrats and more than 6 in 10 independents say the country’s economic system gives an advantage to those already in power, while nearly a third of Republicans share that view.

The survey finds broad dissatisfaction with the country’s economic and political systems. Overall, 60 percent of all voters say the country’s economic system mainly benefits those in power, while 72 percent say the same for the nation’s political structures.

The polling results in many ways echo the populist fervor that swept Trump to an unlikely victory over more than a dozen Republican challengers in the 2016 presidential primary campaign and an improbable win over Democrat Hillary Clinton that November.

But the findings show that, ahead of 2020, the sentiment is also animating Democrats.

The message of economic populism is carried most prominently in the Democratic presidential field by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), who since his unsuccessful 2016 campaign has pushed the party leftward on a range of issues, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), who has proposed ideas such as a massive student loan forgiveness program and free tuition at public colleges paid for by taxing the rich.