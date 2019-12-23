THE DAILY CALLER:

California’s population growth has slowed to turn of the century levels — that’s turn of the 20th century.

The Golden State has not seen its population rise so slowly since 1900, and the phenomenon is due to a number of factors, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.

California was once depicted as an American promised land where people could escape to. Now an increasing number of residents are escaping from it. Now, according to the Times, fewer children are being born, more of the older population are dying, immigration levels are decreasing and an alarming number of people are opting to leave the state due to skyrocketing taxes and increasing social chaos in urban areas due to rampant homelessness.